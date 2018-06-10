 PHOTOS: Cindy Crawford Sells Malibu Beach Home for $45M - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Cindy Crawford Sells Malibu Beach Home for $45M

15 minutes ago

Cindy Crawford has finally sold her Malibu beach pad, albeit for a few million dollars less than she wanted.

With no takers after nearly a year and a half on the market, the iconic supermodel and her businessman husband Rande Gerber sold the home for $45 million, reports entertainment website TMZ.

The couple had initially listed the home for $60 million but was forced to drop the price to $50 million after it had sat on the market for nearly a year with no buyer. So while the $45 million sale price is still hefty, it's actually $15 million less than Crawford and Gerber were initially looking to get.

The four-bedroom 5-bathroom villa boasts beach views, a wraparound deck with a fire pit, a tennis court and a pool on a little more than three acres.

Take a look inside:
