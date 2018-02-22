Cinemark Theaters Forbids Large Bags After New Policy - NBC Southern California
Cinemark Theaters Forbids Large Bags After New Policy

By Karla Rendon

Published at 6:07 AM PST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 7:25 AM PST on Feb 22, 2018

    Cinemark Theaters implemented a new policy that bans large bags in its theaters in an effort to enhance safety for its customers. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

    Cinemark Theaters implemented a new rule that combats movie-goers who sneak in food into the theaters.

    Beginning Thursday, bags larger than 12 inch by 12 inches will not be allowed in theaters. Diaper bags and medical equipment bags will still be permitted, but will be subject to a search.

    The theater chain said on its website that the new policy is "in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees."

    There are 21 locations in Southern California that will be impacted by the new policy:


    • Century Stadium 25 and XD (in Orange)
    • Century Huntington Beach and XD
    • Cinemark Downey and XD
    • Cinemark At The Pike Outlets and XD (in Long Beach)
    • Cinemark Movies 8 (in Chino)
    • Cinemark Carson & XD
    • Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15 and XD
    • Cinemark 18 & XD (in Los Angeles)
    • Cinemark Playa Vista and XD
    • Cinemark North Hollywood
    • Cinemark 16 Victorville and XD
    • Cinemark Movies 10 (in Victorville)
    • Cinemark Antelope Valley Mall
    • Cinemark Jess Ranch (in Apple Valley)
    • Cinemark Movies 12 (in Lancaster)
    • Cinemark 22 and IMAX (in Lancaster)
    • Century RiverPark 16 and XD (in Oxnard)
    • Century @ The River and XD (in Rancho Mirage)
    • Century 10 Downtown (in Ventura)
    • Century La Quinta and XD


