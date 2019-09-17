Cinespia to Screen Two Scary Treats at Hollywood Forever

The 2019 Cinespia summer season just ended, but the film series, which is famously connected to Hollywood Forever cemetery, will return on Oct. 19 and 27.

"The Sixth Sense" on Oct. 19 and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" on Oct. 27

$18-$22

When is something over but not realllly over?

A wise person would say such a statement could apply to most situations in life, which have a way of circling back, again and again, in ways both unexpected and weird.

On the weirder front is the return engagement of Cinespia, which puts a glittery bow on its season on Sept. 21, when "Moulin Rouge" dances into Hollywood Forever cemetery, complete with fireworks in tow.

But wait: Cinespia isn't actually gone-gone after that, for it will be back on Oct. 19 and 27 for two special film nights presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime Video.

Special, and especially chilling, as you might surmise. "The Sixth Sense" screens on Oct. 19, and, in honor of its 20th anniversary, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan will stop by to chat.

That's no surprise twist: The inventive helmer'll really be in the house. Or, we mean, cemetery.

And then on Oct. 27? The closer Halloween draws near, the scarier the screen gets, for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is the fear-filled feature film.

A solid idea? Have a friend near your side and a snack that is comforting.

And a full picnic, too, for either night, if you like. As always with this popular film series, there'll be a themed photo booth on the ground, and a place to purchase wine and beer.

Tickets and more? All right here, fellow Octoberites, for your buying pleasure. "Sold out" will show up next to the movie titles on the Cinespia site sooner than later, so be in the "sooner" group if you want to go to either or both.

So when is something over but not really over? When Cinespia ends, but doesn't end, which is what traditionally happens as Halloween shimmers into view.

