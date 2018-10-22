Broken Arms, Legs, Teeth Lead to Class Action Lawsuit Against E-Scooter Companies

People ride shared dockless electric scooters along Venice Beach on August 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Shared e-scooter startups Bird and Lime have rapidly expanded in the city. Some city residents complain the controversial e-scooters are dangerous for pedestrians and sometimes clog sidewalks. A Los Angeles Councilmember has proposed a ban on the scooters until regulations can be worked out. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Nine people have joined a class action lawsuit filed on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against e-scooter companies Bird and Lime, along with their manufacturers, alleging "gross negligence," attorney Catherine Lerer told NBC4.

People in the lawsuit, along with several others represented by the attorney, listed their injuries on the personal attorney's website with graphic images that detail the injuries, which occurred in San Diego, Santa Monica, Oakland, Los Angeles, Venice, West Hollywood and Westwood.

Broken arms, facial injuries, broken legs, broken teeth, concussions, lacerations and other injuries are detailed on the website--several of which claimed to have required surgery.

The lawsuit alleges that the e-scooter companies contributed to injuries in multiple ways by "dumping" the transportation devices on streets without appropriate warning, per the Washington Post.

Multiple plaintiffs claim that they were struck by e-scooters while walking. One incident involving David Petersen, 62, alleges the licensed street performer was struck by an e-scooter while performing an act on the Santa Monica Pier, where e-scooters are not allowed.

"I was like, 'Get the number of that motor vehicle that hit me,'" Petersen said on Monday. "But guess what? They don't have a license plate. There's no way to identify them."

Petersen broken his arm and suffered a ruptured bicep that required surgery. The rider of the Bird scooter rode away, and the incident was being called a hit-and-run, with Petersen and Lerer alleging that Bird had refused to provide the rider's name when requested.

"I'd like to walk without looking over my shoulder every few seconds," Petersen said.

Bird issued a statement in response to the lawsuit on Monday:

"Class action attorneys with a real interest in improving transportation safety should be focused on reducing the 40,000 deaths caused by cars every year in the U.S. At Bird, safety is our very top priority, and it drives our mission to get cars off the road to make cities safer and more livable. The climate crisis and our car addiction demand a transportation mode shift to cleaner, affordable vehicles. Shared e-scooters are already replacing millions of short car trips and the pollution that comes with them, and we at Bird will continue to work with cities to help them redesign their transportation networks so that they are safer and cleaner."