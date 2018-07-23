Classic Eek Flicks to Haunt a Valley Drive-in

Tickets are on sale now for a quartet of chilling screenings at this pop-up gem at Lake Balboa. Plan to be there on Oct. 12 and 13, but nab those tickets today.

What to Know Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13

Lake Balboa Complex

$13.95 pre-sale online

Where is the scarier spot to watch a spooky film: your home, an indoor cinema, or a drive-in?

Face it: You know your home well, and every creak and shutter it naturally makes. A cinema? You're inside, away from the elements, with no breeze to flutter your hair (or imagination).

But a drive-in, hoo boy. Hold a friend's hand, or a bucket of popcorn close, because a drive-in night might ultimately weird up and weird out.

For drive-ins, which have been in their share of horror films, can be perfectly diabolical places to dip into matters of the supernatural, especially if you catch a glimpse of the moon just beyond the screen.

And such a supernatural-filled screen may be found at Lake Balboa Complex on Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13.

That's when San Fernando Valley Halloween Drive-in Nights from My Valley Pass has its dastardly and delightful run, delivering a quartet of stomach-quaking films to those attendees snug inside their automobiles.

On the 2018 line-up?

"Hocus Pocus" and "Christine," which features scenes shot in the SFV, are on Friday, while "Beetlejuice" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" are the Saturday-night spooksters.

There's no need to wait for the murkier days of early fall to purchase your entry to this oh-so-Valley gathering; pre-sale tickets are available now, online, for $13.95.

If your devotion to ATV — that's All Things Valley, natch — is understandably intense, and the idea of attending an old-school drive-in night, with bygone gems, gives you the happies, check it out: My Valley Pass is doing it up, SFV-style, over the first two weekends of August at Lake Balboa Complex.

Nope, the films aren't frights, but they are iconic, fun, sassy, odd, and memory-indelible. "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" takes a desk on Aug. 3, "Back to the Future" Biffs it on Aug. 4, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" rings its bicycle bell on Aug. 10, and "Selena" sweetly sings on Aug. 11.

All four films, by the way, have ties to San Fernando Valley locations. Oh, and lookie here: My Valley Pass offers a tour of several movie locations around the area, quite frequently.

Watch this space, cinephiles, for upcoming tour dates.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations