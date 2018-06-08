Claws Up, SoCal, for Local Lobster Deals

Oscar-style Filet Mignon, complete with a lobster topping? Find it at The Palm in Beverly Hills, for $59, through June and July 2018.

The bib-a-riffic, awash-in-butter bashes built around Southern Californians' love of lobster don't typically return before mid-summer, but we'll pause to point out here that mid-summer is only a matter of weeks away.

Which means that Lobsterfest at Newport Beach is just around the claw-ner, we mean corner. And we'll guess that you already have Sunday, Aug. 5 marked on your special lobster-themed calendar, in fact, as well as the big September festival in Long Beach.

The Port of Los Angeles and Redondo Beach lobster festivals are both on hiatus for 2018, do note.

But also note that June, which happens to be when National Lobster Day happens, which happens to be on June 15, also has its butter-dippable pleasures.

Look to The Palm in Beverly Hills, which is spotlighting the crustacean throughout the month, and a month beyond this one. So, yes, June and July 2018.

A special Dinner for Two, priced at $99, will include a four-pound jumbo Nova Scotia lobster, split for two people, as well as a host of sides like a classic Caesar and lobster bisque.

If you're dining alone or want to do your own cuisine thing, apart from your companions? There's the Just for You, for $59, which features a Filet Mignon topped with lobster, as well as the aforementioned sides (which also include a watermelon and burrata salad).

And if you're seeking crustaceans in the Crown City, look to The Wicked Claw, which is popping up every Sunday, all summer long, at Der Wolf. Lobster rolls are the savory theme at the Pasadena beer hall, plus fries, onion rings, and burgers, too.

The place to bask in the beams? The venue's biergarten. The hours? One in the afternoon right through to sunset-ish, at 7 o'clock.

Or should you be seeking Lobster on June 15, which, as mentioned, is National Lobster Day, some places'll be rocking the specials, like Ways & Means Oyster House in Huntington Beach, which will offer "Whole Main Lobsters for $9.99 while supplies last."

Best prepare to bib it up, Southern Californians, as Lobster Day, and lobster season, arrives with melted butter and bready rolls in tow.

