Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

It was a dour day for Clayton Kershaw.

Aaron Nola outpitched the three-time Cy Young Award winner and the Philadelphia Phillies held on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-1, on Thursday evening at Chavez Ravine.

The two teams took turns winning games in the four-game series as the Dodgers streak of consecutive series victories ends at three. Despite the loss, Los Angeles has still not dropped a series since May 17 against the Miami Marlins.

Kershaw was reinstated from the disabled list before the game, after the seven-time All-Star missed the last 30 days with left bicep tendinitis.

Whether it was attributed to rust or rest, Kershaw did not look as sharp as he normally does. His fastball velocity peaked at 89MPH, and he did not throw a single fastball in the fifth inning, his final inning.

The Phillies scored the first run of the game on an interesting play at the plate in the top of the second inning.

With Maikel Franco on second base, Jorge Alfaro hit a single to centerfield that sent Franco home. Cody Bellinger made a brilliant throw to the plate that appeared to have Franco dead-to-rights, but Dodgers' catcher Yasmani Grandal dropped the ball.

Franco was ruled safe, but moments later, the play at the plate caused palpebral twitches for the 40,986 fans in attendance after the replay on the videoboard in right field revealed that Franco never touched home plate.

However, Dodgers' manager never appealed to home plate umpire Will Little and the play was never challenged or reviewed before an upset Kershaw threw another pitch.

The decision would prove to be costly for the Boys in Blue as the game would eventually be decided by one run.

Kershaw did not factor in the decision, allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.76 on the season.

Despite the no-decision, Kershaw still has a losing record against Philadelphia in his career, going 3-5 with an ERA of 3.07 in 13 career starts.

The Phillies are just one of three teams in all of Major League Baseball that Kershaw has a losing record against (Pirates and Rangers).

Philadelphia starting pitcher, and future perennial ace, Aaron Nola, had a no-hitter through four innings before Yasiel Puig began the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff double down the left field line.

Puig would help the Dodgers draw level with the Phillies after an RBI single by Enrique Hernandez two batters later.

Alfaro would ultimately be responsible for both Phillies runs as he knocked in the game-winning run with an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning.

Nola (7-2), was dominant against the Dodgers in the finale of the series. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed just one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in seven strong innings.

He also joined teammate Jake Arrieta as the second Phillies starter to take a no-hitter into the fifth inning in the series.

The Dodgers finished the month of May with a record of 14-14, and have the best run differential in the National League West at +23. Nonetheless, they still find themselves four games below .500 and fourth place in the division.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will fly to Denver immediately after the game and embark upon a three-game series with the rival Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. LHP Alex Wood is expected to start opposite LHP Tyler Anderson. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40PM PST.

