Brownie is the pet of the week for Thursday May 17, 2018.

Brownie is the pet of the week for Thursday May 17, 2018.

ID: A1271324

Brownie is a 7 1/2-year-old Chihuahua. He loves people and just enjoys relaxing in your arms. He's also friendly with other dogs and likes going for rides in the car. So, if you need a summer road trip buddy and a friend for life, visit Brownie at the shelter.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)