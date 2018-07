Taffy is the pet of the week for Thursday July 12, 2018.

ID: A1792615



She's a 6-year-old Chihuahua who came to the shelter as a stray with twi other dogs. Taffy is really sweet and gets along with her kennel mates. She jumps for attention and wants to give you love.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)