Leila is 60 pounds of fur and love looking for a loving home

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Sweet, Perpetually Smiling Leila Has Been at Los Angeles' West Valley Shelter Longer Than Any Other Dog
    LA Animal Services
    Leila is available for adoption at LA Animal Service's West Valley Shelter.

    Leila has seen her kennel mates at Los Angeles' West Valley Shelter come and go. 

    NBC4 at 11 a.m.: Leila will be our featured Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week

    The sweet 6-year-old dog whose face looks like it's locked in a smile has been at the shelter longer than any other animal -- since June 1, 2016. 

    During her extended stay, Leila has won the heart of staff members and volunteers, who describe her as sweet, playful and full of life. 

    She knows how to sit and loves to frolic. She's working on her "down" command and learning to co-exist with other dogs by attending small play groups.

    Leila is just waiting for the right person to walk into the West Valley Shelter.

    Here's how to adopt Leila and add 60 pounds of fur and love to your home.

    Leila's ID: A1361147

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

