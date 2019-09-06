Clear the Shelters: Bailey Could Be Your New Adventure Buddy - NBC Southern California
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Clear the Shelters: Bailey Could Be Your New Adventure Buddy

Published 6 minutes ago

    Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
    Bailey, a 4-year-old labrador retriever and vizsla, is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

    Meet our Pet of the Week, Bailey. The labrador retriever and vizsla is the perfect dog for anyone who likes going on adventures during the day, and relaxing on the couch at night.

    The 4-year-old dog loves running, toys and cuddling. He is an active dog who will be able to keep up with his human during excursions (as long as he has the occasional five minute cuddle break in between walking sessions).

    Shelter staff at the Pasadena Humane Society say he "was patient and easy going with both adults and kids" during his first hiking excursion to the Sturtevent Falls trail in Arcadia. 

    If you're looking for an adventure buddy and would like to adopt Bailey, you can click here for more information. 

    ID: A448879

    Pasadena Humane Society
    361 S. Raymond Ave. 
    Pasadena, CA 91105
    (626) 792-7151 (center)

