Police are seen at a Mid-City gas station where a clerk was shot and killed early Tuesday July 3, 2018.

A clerk was fatally shot Tuesday morning at a gas station in the Mid-City area.

No arrests were reported early Tuesday in the shooting at a Shell station in the 5400 block of Venice Boulevard.

Two men were seen leaving the gas station in a white vehicle, police said. Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.