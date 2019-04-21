Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his blocked shot in front of Landry Shamet #20 of the LA Clippers during a 132-105 Warriors win during Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are the walking dead.

After the greatest comeback in NBA postseason history in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers lost back-to-back games at home.

This series is over. Make no mistake about it, but the Clippers can prolong the inevitable, as the Warriors still need to end it.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 65 points, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-105, in Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series at Staples Center.

If Easter Sunday was the final home game of the season for the Clippers, then they definitely did not go quietly into the night. After losing by 27 points in Game 3 on Thursday, the Clips came out with something to prove in Game 4.

Unlike their start in Game 3, where they surrendered 41 first quarter points and trailed by 17, the Clippers began the game making a statement to the Warriors: we won't go down without a fight.

The Clippers actually took a 22-20 first quarter lead before Thompson and the Warriors went on a 12-0 run to end the first frame.

The Clippers clawed and scratched their way back into the game, trailing by just four points with three seconds left in the half, but Durant drained a three, and got fouled, to complete a four-point play just before the break.

The Clippers resiliency continued throughout the game. Every time the Warriors made a push, the Clips pushed back. Every time the Warriors hit the Clippers with a punch, the Clips counterpunched. L.A. played inspired basketball during stretches throughout the game, including an 18-7 run in the third quarter that put them up five.

"You've got to keep punching," Clippers' coach Doc Rivers said. "You're going to get hit. You have to throw punches back."

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the Warriors landed the knockout punch in the final few minutes of the game, and hung on to defeat the Clippers, sending the series back to Oakland with the three-time defending Champions up 3-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with a career-high 25 points, the most by a Clippers' rookie in the playoffs in franchise history.

Patrick Beverly and Lou Williams each had 12 points, Montrezl Harrell had 10, and Danilo Gallinari finished with 16 points, as the Clippers now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

This could be the last time Los Angeles fans see Patrick Beverly, Garrett Temple, and JaMychal Green at Staples Center. They are all unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

Thompson got hot in Game 4, scoring 32 points and sinking six three-pointers. Durant had a team-high 33 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Stephen Curry was in foul trouble for most of the first half, but still finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the victory, the Warriors fifth consecutive on the road in the playoffs dating back to last season.

Next

The Warriors can close out the Clippers in Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…