Kawhi's Clippers Top LeBron, AD and the Lakers on Opening Night

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers opened the NBA season with an entertaining and exciting game at Staples Center Tuesday night, as Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points in his LA Clippers' regular season debut.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis also played their first regular season together and combined for 43 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists but also committed eight of the team's 15 turnovers.

Along with Leonard, Lou Williams and the Clippers' second unit had an impressive outing. Williams scored 21 points, with all three of his benchmates that saw the floor scoring in double figures. As a note, none of the Clippers' starters, outside of Leonard, scored in double figures in the 112-102 victory.

Below are some photos from the before and during Tuesday's game: