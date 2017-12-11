Closing Arguments Conclude as Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in Gabriel Fernandez Case - NBC Southern California
Gabriel Fernandez: Child Abuse Tragedy

Updates on the investigation into the beating death of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy

Closing Arguments Conclude as Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in Gabriel Fernandez Case

By Patrick Healy and City News Service

    Closing Arguments Conclude as Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in Gabriel Fernandez Case
    Family Photo/KNBC-TV
    Isauro Aguirre (right) was charged in the torture-death of Gabriel Fernandez, his girlfriend's 8-year-old son.

    Closing arguments concluded Monday as prosecutors sought the death penalty for the man convicted in the torture-murder of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy.

    Isauro Aguirre, 37, was convicted Nov. 15 of first-degree murder for the May 2013 death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Aguirre, the boyfriend of the boy's mother.

    Aguirre's murder conviction includes counts that he brutally beat the boy, knocking out teeth, shooting him with BB's, burning him with cigarettes and feeding him soiled cat litter.

    Taking the witness stand in November, Gabriel Fernandez's biological father, Arnold Contreras, remembered his son as, "very energetic."

    Contreras recalled that he and the boy's mother, Pearl Fernandez, split up before their son was born. Grandparents raised him and his two siblings until the boy was seven and Pearl Fernandez, who is being tried separately for the boy's death, took custody.

    Contreras testified that he did not approve. "Pearl never showed any type of love," he said.

    Emily Rebar, a children's hospital nurse, previously said she remembered the Gabriel Fernandez case because, "...it's the worst case I've ever seen." Social worker Gabriela Robles said, "I didn't know abuse to this extent was even possible."

    The defense is seeking to avoid a death sentence by arguing that Aguirre's actions were influenced by the boy's mother.

    The first defense witness, an Aguirre high school teacher, previously testified that he thought Aguirre had learning disabilities.

    Jurors are set to return to court Monday at 1:30 p.m., when they are expected to begin deliberations.

