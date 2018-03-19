Sheriff's officials say Parisa Siddiqi, 29, was shot by her ex-husband Kevin Crane, 33, at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Friends and family mourned the loss on Monday of a woman shot and killed by her ex-husband at a mall.

The woman, identified as Parisa Siddiqi, 29, was shot allegedly by Kevin Crane, 33, at the Paper Source store at the Oaks Mall on Saturday. He survived and was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The mall reopened Monday, but the store where the shooting occurred remained closed with a letter posted on the door that read, "All of us at paper source are saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague and team member. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and most of all her 2 young children through this difficult time.

Many of the store employees were with grief counselors at a nearby hospital to help deal with the sudden loss.

"She was the most incredible mother," said a co-worker who talked to NBC4 on the condition of anonymity. "She loved them dearly."

Neighbors said Siddiqi looked scared the past few days but they didn't hear any arguments or fights from the home.

Co-workers said they never saw any signs of trouble.

Diana Hernandez's daughter worked with Sidiqi. She said Crane always kept to himself and the couple didn't seem to have any problems.

"It's shocking. I didn't see it coming."

Friends set up a gofundme page for funeral services.



