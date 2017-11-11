Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Long Beach Diver

The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing diver in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday evening for a diver who went missing earlier in the day in Long Beach.

The search was called off after crews spent around four hours covering nearly 36 square nautical miles. The missing person is described as a man in his mid-50s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

The diver reportedly lost control while underwater and descended deeper into the ocean. The Coast Guard received a call reporting the incident from a commercial dive vessel around 12:30 p.m.

The descent happened near Platform Elly, a diving spot that runs near the Elly oil rig along the coast of Long Beach. Another diver at the scene was airlifted to Catalina Hyperbaric Chamber for treatment.

Crews from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Long Beach Fire Department helped search the 9 to 10 mile long perimeter south of the LA Harbor.



Rescue helicopters and boats were deployed, with water depths in that area running about 270 feet deep.