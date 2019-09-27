Pet of the Week: After His Doggy Makeover, Coco is Ready for a New Home

Before-and-after pictures of Coco the terrier mix show what a difference some love and kindeness can make in a dog's life.

This adorable 4-year-old dog is looking for a second chance after he was found limping with matted fur and brought to the Inland Valley Human Socity and SPCA.

The 4-year-old male terrier mix had a embedded microchip, which can be scanned to reveal owner information. Unfortunately, that chip wasn't registered -- a common problem for many dogs.

But after some grooming and care, Coco is ready for a new home. You can see the difference in before-and-after photos provided by the shelter.

Control Number: I1321130

Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA

500 Humane Way, Pomona 91766

909-623-9777

909-623-0432