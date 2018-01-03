Cody Bellinger Clinches LA Sports Council's 2017 Sportsman of the Year - NBC Southern California
Cody Bellinger Clinches LA Sports Council's 2017 Sportsman of the Year

He is the second Dodger to win the award, joining two-time recipient Clayton Kershaw.

By City News Service

Published at 12:19 PM PST on Jan 3, 2018

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he scores on a Logan Forsythe #11 (not pictured) single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    Dodgers first baseman and National League Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger was named Wednesday the 2017 Sportsman of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

    Bellinger batted .267 during his rookie campaign, bashing 39 home runs and collecting 97 RBIs.

    He is the second Dodger to win the award, joining two-time recipient Clayton Kershaw.

    Bellinger will be honored during the 13th annual L.A. Sports Awards on Feb. 6 at the Beverly Hilton.

    National champion USC beach volleyball duo Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes were previously named the 2017 Sportswomen of the Year.

