It was unanimous.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was named the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year Award winner on Monday, as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Bellinger received all 30 first-place votes, becoming the fourth Dodger in franchise history to win the award unanimously, joining Mike Piazza (1993), Raul Mondesi (1994), and Cory Seager (2016).

The award gives the Dodgers back-to-back Rookie of the Year Award Winners, and 18 total in franchise history, nine more than any other team in baseball.

Bellinger played 32 games with the Dodgers this season after he was called up to the Majors on April 25. Bellinger batted .267 with 87 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs, 97 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 132 games.

His 39 home runs were the second most in the National League behind only Giancarlo Stanton (59), and the most ever by a rookie, surpassing Wally Berger (1930) and Frank Robinson (1956) who each hit 38.

Bellinger also recorded six multi-home run games, which according to Stats, LLC, were the most ever by a rookie in Dodger history and the third most all-time, trailing just Mark McGwire (1987) and AL Rookie of the Year winner Aaron Judge (2017), who each collected seven multi-homer contests.

Including his record breaking home run season, Bellinger also set Los Angeles (since 1958) single-season rookie records in slugging percentage (.581) and OPS (.933), while ranking among the all-time club rookie leaders in runs (4th), doubles, (T-4th), RBI (2nd), batting average (10th) and on-base percentage (4th).

Bellinger beat out Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong in winning the award. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was the unanimous winner in the American League.

Bellinger also won the Sporting News NL Rookie of the Year Award and the MLB Players Choice NL Rookie of the Year Award last week.

Bellinger became the first Dodgers position player to be named to the All-Star Game in his first season, and also participated in the Home Run Derby, losing to eventual winner, Aaron Judge.

Bellinger was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Hamilton High School in Arizona by the Dodgers.