Chilly High Jinks Rule the Surf City Splash

Don a costume, a swimsuit, a wetsuit, and our can-do: People are running for the Pacific on New Year's Day, all to help support the International Surfing Museum.

What to Know Huntington Beach Pier

Noon on Tuesday, Jan. 1; Pancake Breakfast at 11 a.m., Registration opens at 9 a.m.

$25, Pancake Breakfast and certificate included

Two questions to ponder, when it comes to the upcoming Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach, the annual run-into-the-ocean New Year's Day lark?

One: Will there be ice floes, and chunks of frozen water, and the sorts of chilly elements that would suggest the ocean will be toe-numbingly cold? No.

Two: Will it be a sweaty scorcher out on the sand next to Huntington Beach Pier, the sort of delirious day where neither hat nor parasol brings relief? No.

There you go. It's going to be an in-between kind of event, with a high in the low 60s, meaning, yes, it'll be quite brisk, and on the cooler side, for sure, but no icebergs shall be seen.

So what will be seen at the 2019 Surf City Splash?

A bunch of people wearing outlandish costumes, or simple bathing suits, all ready to skip/dash/amble into the Pacific waves, all to raise money for the International Surfing Museum.

That happens at noon on New Year's Day 2019, but the day starts earlier, at 11 a.m., with a carb-up, fill-the-tum Pancake Breakfast.

That's included in your $25 entry fee, which will ultimately go to the International Surfing Museum, in full.

Also part of your participation fee?

A "Certificate of Success OR Sanity," which you can pull out whenever you need to brag to pals about what you did on that one New Year's Day back in good ol' '19.

Keep in mind that there shall be "Recognition" of particular costumes, including Best Disco Costume, Best Team Costume, and Best Sea Creature Costume.

Is this on your bucket list?

Remember, you won't encounter ice floes, nor will Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 be a hot or even a warm one, as days go.

If you're ready for a goosepimply way to give-back to a beloved community institution, begin here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations