Collapsed Drain Causes Flooding, Mudslide in Redlands

A collapsed drain caused flooding and a mudslide in the city of Redlands on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A collapses drain Thursday in the city of Redlands on the eastbound 10 Freeway was causing traffic delays as Caltrans crews worked to repair the damage, which appeared to include a mudslide.

The collapsed drain on the 10 Freeway was near the 6th Street exit, with two of four lanes closed as crews worked to repair the damage, Caltrans said.

The westbound lanes of Redlands Boulevard were closed due to flooding at State Street, according to the city of Redlands.

Newschopper4 Bravo observed a large flow of mud related to the incident.