Hit Broadway Musical "Come From Away" Comes to LA

7000 passengers stranded, in a small town of less than 7000 people.

The Tony Award winning, hit Broadway musical "Come From Away" tells the remarkable true story of a small town in Newfoundland, Canada that welcomed passengers from around the world.

Aliya Jasmine gets a backstage tour of the show, which is running at the Ahmanson Theatre through to mid-January 2019.