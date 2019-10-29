Comedian, Actor John Witherspoon Dies at 77

Actor/Comedian John Witherspoon performs during the 5th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center on May 27, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/WireImage)

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at age 77, his manager said Tuesday.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," a statement released by the actor's manager said. "He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say 'I'm no big deal', but he was huge deal to us."

Witherspoon was known for several comedy movies, including "Friday," "Boomerang," and "Soul Plane." His role as Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" series was iconic and featured several notable lines.