A tutor is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a community college in Victorville. The administration is under fire for not notifying the students. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Published 4 hours ago)

A Victorville tutor is being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a community college campus.

The victim, who wished only the be identified as "Jane," said the assault happened Sept. 20 inside a music building at the Victor Valley College campus, where tutor Arron Alexander Furr allegedly groped her and forced her to touch him sexually.

"He takes me into the music building and there's only a piano and a chair," Jane said, "and he puts his hand inside of my shirt." Frozen in fear, Jane said the assault continued for several minutes before she was able to get away.

She said she told Furr she was a minor and that he would get in trouble for his alleged actions, but he replied that her birthday "was in a couple of weeks."

After telling her parents, Jane said she told campus police. They posted the incident on the campus crime log, saying an arrest had been made and the district attorney's office was investigating. A school spokesperson, however, confirmed that they never notified students about who was arrested.

"There's a greater purpose behind that community college and that's to serve the community, and you don't do that by sweeping things like this under the rug," said Dan Gilleon, Jane's attorney in a civil lawsuit against the school and Furr.

Gilleon said school administrators should have asked students to come forward if they had any questionable contact with the tutor, which is why he said Jane is talking publicly about the alleged incident.

A school spokesperson said the case is still under investigation, which is why no further details have come out. Furr, for his part, posted bail, which had been set at $250,000. He declined a request for interview.

Jane believes there could be more victims, and she's hoping they will come forward because she says the alleged assault affected her deeply.

"I wish there was one second of the day where I can close my eyes and not see him," she said.