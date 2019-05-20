A billionaire commencement speaker made a stunning promise -- to pay off the graduating students debt. Now a Compton student at Morehouse, more than $100,000, has a new life ahead of him. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. May 20, 2019.

A Southern California man was facing nearly $150,000 in student loan debt before a billionaire commencement speaker announced during graduation that all the students wouldn't have to worry about it anymore -- and their debt would be wiped out.

Twenty-one-year-old Dwytt Lewis grew up in Compton and Lynwood, and he was one of the graduating members of Morehouse College that got an amazing promise from commencement speaker and billionaire Robert Smith.

"I'm still speechless," he said.

Lewis was still giddy when he spoke to NBC4 via FaceTime while in Atlanta. Nearly 400 stunned students in the graduating class of Morehouse College had their lives changed by the investor forever.

"We're going to put a little fuel in your bus," was how Smith started the amazing sentence, before telling the whole class the good news.

"So we're looking and around and saying, 'Are we just hot or did he say this?'" Lewis said.

A study by the Center for American Progress showed that 80 percent of African American students take out student loans, compared to 60 percent of white and Latino students.

Fifteen years after leaving college, black adults have an average balance 185% higher than white adults, a study found.

Lewis said Smith's gift is inspiring him even more to give back to his community.

"I played football (in Lynwood). I want to talk to the team. I want to talk to freshmen and sophomores," he said.

Among those who also couldn't believe their ears was Lewis' mom, who texted him- "Did he say he's paying off your loans?" Lewis' answer: "Yes, man, God is real, dude."