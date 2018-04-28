Compton residents will be provided free bottled water as Los Angeles County continues to respond to complaints about discolored water.

Bottled water will be distributed to residents both Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29, the LA County Department of Public Health announced.

Residents can get bottled water until 2 p.m. at the following locations Saturday:





2015 E. Hatchway St., Compton, CA 90222



2083 E Stockwell St., Compton, CA 90222





On Sunday, residents can also collect their water at 2083 E Stockwell St. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The decision to distribute bottled water comes as residents who receive their water from the Sativa Water District continue to point out the brown water coming from their taps.

The county and the Sativa Water District insist that the discoloration is the result of general maintenance, with the district "flushing" its old pipes to purge sediment.

The county Department of Public Health and the State Water Resources Board have tested the water quality and declared it meets safety standards and does not pose health risks.

Residents, however, are not convinced.

"You tell me the water is legal, but it's still brown," said resident Esker Nolen. "I'm still drinking brown water. I'm still cooking with brown water. Something's wrong."

Those who continue to receive brown water are asked to report it to the following agencies:

Sativa Water District 310-631-8176 https://www.sativawd.com/

State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water 818-551 2004

https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/drinking_water/program







Los Angeles County Department of Public Health 888-700-9995

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/eh

Concerned residents can also attend a water quality town hall hosted by Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan on Wednesday, May 2. The town hall will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at George Washington Elementary School in Compton.

NBC4's Patrick Healy contributed to this story.