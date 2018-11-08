Two people embrace each other others stand in a gas station parking lot along South Moorpark Road in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Borderline Bar.

Condolences poured in Thursday morning as Southern Californians awoke to the news that 12 people were killed, including a sheriff's sergeant, when a gunman opened fire in a Thousand Oaks bar late Wednesday night.

Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, was identified as one of the 12 killed, while others still remain unaccounted for. It's estimated that 40 to 50 families were at the unification center at 1375 E. Janss Rd., hoping to hear from loved ones who may have been at the Borderline Bar & Grill when the mass shooting took place.

"Now is the time for community prayers and sympathy and our thoughts go out to the families," Thousand Oaks Mayor Andrew Fox said.

From law enforcement agencies to officials, many took to social media to offer condolences to the families of the victims and survivors of the Borderline bar shooting.