Contest Time for the California Strawberry Festival

Have a luscious and sweet idea for a California Strawberry Festival poster? You could win two grand if chosen.

What to Know Jan. 4, 2019 submission deadline

Prize: $2,000 and VIP tickets

Festival returns to Oxnard on May 18 and 19, 2019

No one could be miffed if you're feeling extremely over nutmeg and clove and peppermint and nog.

For some, the seasonal flavors that dominate December are true delights, and they leave the store shelves too soon.

For others? A few tastes, and a couple of bites, and you're ready to move on to other edible experiences.

So you're feeling finished with the festive spices and cookie-deep delights of the most decadent season? Miss the fruits you love in springtime? There's a way to connect with the most berryful stretch on the calendar, even over the holidays, and it doesn't involve dethroning the gingerbread cake in your kitchen.

Rather, the annual Artwork Contest for the 36th annual California Strawberry Festival is bursting like a patch full of new fruit, right through the final weeks of December and first few days of January.

The festival itself, which flowers in Oxnard on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, is still months away, but a visual that creatively encapsulates the spirit of the sweet celebration is now needed.

Which means strawberry-obsessed artists should now fashion a fruit-tastic image, and enter it by a pinch before a minute to midnight on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

There are specs to observe, when entering, so do read all of the requirements and rules at the festival site.

If you win? Great pies, the prize is succulent: Two thousand bucks, plus VIP tickets to the springtime jamboree.

Need inspiration? There's a gallery of past posters to peruse. Sweet.

