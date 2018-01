Cookies, the first dispensary in Maywood, which is nestled in Los Angeles County, opened Tuesday after sales of recreational marijuana became legal New Year's Day.

The shop received its state license for both medical and recreational weed, after licensing has lagged in many areas in the Golden State.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., and celebrities like Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill's lead rapper B-Real were set to attend. The store is located at 5815 Maywood Ave.

