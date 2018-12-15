Cool: 'Slime Mania' Oozes into Orange County

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 to 7 p.m.

Anaheim

$25-$80

Southern California may boast more sunbeams than seasonal pop-up markets, but, by golly, do we have a lot of those, too.

For it seems like special happenings multiply in December, either to connect with those people looking for gifts that truly fit their loved ones or anyone seeking a different and delightful sort of day out, one that might take on a particular theme or focus.

And the theme at the Anaheim Business Expo Center on Sunday, Dec. 16 will be quite sticky, and highly gooey, and majorly neato, and did we mention gooey already? For the first-ever Slime Mania is pouring into the center for several hours of all-things-Slime-y.

Look for "your favorite slimers" to be in the house, the Slime pros currently rocking major views on YouTube and other social channels, including Slime Queen Karina Garcia.

There'll also be multiple Slime shops selling the popular stuff, which has become a favorite crafttime pursuit for many kids and adults.

Of course, there are those fans who just like to play with Slime, too, and collect it, and leave its creation to someone else.

Tickets? More info? The chance to wear an Ugly Christmas Sweater and visit Santa and Slime up your life?

Find all the Slime-tastic details at the event's ticket page. It's an afternoon affair, by the by, with a start time of 2 o'clock, giving you all morning to go over your own Slime collection to determine what Slime-y additions you need next.

