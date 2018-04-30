Corey Seager is Out for Season for Tommy John Surgery

Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches this ball get past him for a base hit off the bat of Kelby Tomlinson #37 of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifht inning at AT&T Park on April 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted.



The team recalled Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Oklahoma City and Seager has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right UCL sprain.

Seager was dealing with the issue throughout the course of the 2017 season. He declined to undergo surgery after the conclusion of the World Series, but instead opted for rest to rehab the injury.

Seager said that Monday's MRI revealed the UCL sprain and that surgery would be the "only option."

"This obviously sucks," Seager said of the season-ending surgery.



A similar MRI last season was not as damaging and surgery was not discussed as an option at that time. For that reason. Seager did not seek any alternative treatments.

This is a devastating blow to the reigning NL penant winners. The Dodgers are currently 12-15 and in fourth place in the NL West.



This is a breaking story. We'll continue to update.