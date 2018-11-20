Cornbread Stuffing Ice Cream Is Here, Dessert People

The Thanksgiving-themed scoops at Salt & Straw pay homage to the classics of the holiday table, through the end of November 2018.

What to Know Five Thanksgiving-flavored ice creams

Through November 2018

Arts District, Venice, Larchmont, more shop locations

What you do while standing before your open refrigerator, somewhere around 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, is, of course, between you and the keep-it-cool appliance.

If you want to throw some leftover canned cranberry on some yogurt, cool. If you want to whip some mashed potatoes into a pint of vanilla ice cream, no one will stop you. And turkey served atop a frozen waffle? Why not?

But sometimes, if we're fortunate, expert dessert makers will do our quirky combination-based experimenting for us, saving us the late-night trip to the fridge.

Salt & Straw, the artisan ice cream purveyors, perfect such edible experiments all year long, but it is around the turkey-iest moment of the calendar when those combos get extremely offbeat.

For, once again, the boutique ice cream-perfecting pros have swirled the idea of Thanksgiving dinner into a quintet of creative ice cream flavors. Those flavors include selections that seem rather more traditional, like the Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, to the way-out-there, and yay-for-that Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing ice cream.

Well, "way-out-there," in the annals of modern ice cream purveying, isn't even way out there, nowadays, as flavors have gone fully fantastical.

Still, if you've never enjoyed stuffing in ice cream form, get to a Salt & Straw before November 2018 ends, to try this savory-sweet scoop.

As for the other three specialty offerings?

Look for Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey (which, yes, includes turkey, or rather turkey brittle), and Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie.

Where to find a Salt & Straw? Close that refrigerator door and venture out into your neighborhood, or a few neighborhoods over, for these born-in-Portland shops are close.

Find one in the Arts District, Downtown Disney, Larchmont, and a few other spots, too.

