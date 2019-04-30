The Corona Police Department said 24 lab-mix puppies were brought into the station on Monday, April 29, 2019. Half of the 8-week-old pooches will be ready for adoption on May 7 at 10 a.m. (Published 3 hours ago)

A good Samaritan rescued two dozen puppies from an industrial area in Riverside County and brought them to the Corona Police Department on Monday, and now the pups will soon be up for adoption.

Corona Animal Services and Enforcer Supervisor Daniel Pacheco said the 8-week old dogs are healthy.

"They are eating, drinking and walking around on their own," Pacheco said.

A woman brought the 24 pooches to the station on Monday, animal services said. Pacheco said the woman lived near an open area of town where they had previously received reports of a roaming pack of feral dogs.

Animal services suspects that the feral dogs must have bred, resulting in the new litter.

The animal shelter said that half the pooches will be ready for adoption May 7 at 10 a.m. The other dozen puppies that are underweight will be made available for adoption shortly after they gain a bit more.

Pacheco said the adoption process works on a first-come first-serve basis. A number drawing will take place if more than one person wants to adopt the same dog.

The total cost to adopt a puppy is $95. Pacheco said Corona residents wanting to adopt pay an additional $15 for a dog license.