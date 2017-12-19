Corona Couple Credits Doorbell Alert as Lifesaver After Fire

A newly-engaged couple received a life-saving alert from their doorbell after a fire quickly reached their front door. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017)

A newly-engaged couple credits their high-tech doorbell for saving their lives after the bell’s alarm alerted them of a fire that rapidly approached their front door.

The couple, Michael Hernandez and Katy Nix, just bought a home in Corona on Nov. 18 and got engaged outside of the property the following day. They never imagined that one day, their video-enabled Ring doorbell would alert them about a fire.

"Had I not had it, I probably wouldn’t have woken up," Hernandez said.

Fire crews responded to the fire, which began in some nearby trees, at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The winds carried embers to a house across the street and severely destroyed the home.

The fire was caught on video from Hernandez’s home surveillance camera. The footage shows Hernandez as he responded to the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

His neighbors can be heard ordering him to evacuate to safety. Hernandez said the pair recently removed the smoke detector since they are painting the house.

"It could have been a lot worse," Nix said. "We're thankful that everything is okay."

The cause of the fire is under is investigation.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for Hernandez and Nix, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.

