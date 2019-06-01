5-Year-Old Corona Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Getting Hit With Bottle, Family Says

Karla Zosayas, a 5-year-old, was walking to school with a family member near Lincoln Avenue and Bayfield Drive in Corona when the bottle suddenly hit her, family and Corona police said.

A little girl was hit in the head with a glass bottle at random while walking to school in Corona and had to undergo surgery, her family said Saturday.

Karla Zosayas, a 5-year-old, was walking to school with a family member near Lincoln Avenue and Bayfield Drive when the bottle suddenly hit her, family said. Corona police confirmed they were searching for the SUV after the random incident.

It isn't immediately clear if the person who threw it from the SUV did so on purpose.

Karla had to undergo surgery, and was responding well, her family said. Initially her family said they were worried she may be badly hurt, but said she was doing much better Saturday evening.

The sad news is, Karla was about to graduate from kindergarten Monday, but would have to miss her big day due to the incident.

Corona police were looking for a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, with damage on the driver’s side front corner.

The SUV was last seen heading south on Lincoln Avenue before turning onto Railroad Street, then onto Smith Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident or the SUV is asked to call Corona Police Department's Tip Line at (951) 817-5837.