A Corona homeowner says he might have to move after a car has struck his home and ignited a fire. But it's the third time a car has struck the abode. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Car Hits Corona Home, Homeowner Says It's Happened Before

A car crashed through a concrete wall and tree before slamming into a Corona guest house where a grandmother and children were sleeping, causing the house to catch fire early Monday, the Corona Fire Department said.

The call came in around 2 a.m. reporting the crash on Gilbert Avenue.

The car came speeding down the road, crashed through a concrete wall and took out a tree.

It then slammed into the 1,000 square-foot guest house where the grandmother and two young children were sleeping.

The guest house caught fire.

The grandmother only suffered minor burns to her arms and hands, while the children were not hurt. They were pulled through a window to safety.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver did not appear to be under the influence but an investigation is underway, Corona Fire said.

The homeowner said it's the third time a car has crashed into his property.

