US Army Corps of Engineers to Host Cleanup Event in Whittier

The US Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is partnering with LA County and the Whittier Narrows Nature Center Associates to host a cleanup event in honor of National Public Lands Day.

The event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Whittier Narrows Nature Center. The public is invited to participate and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Registration for the event will be at 7 a.m. and volunteers will cleanup debris in the San Gabriel riverbed at Whittier Narrows and on habitat improvements.

The event will also give personnel from the Corps of Engineers Park Ranger program an opportunity to meet the public.

"The Corps' Park Ranger program is fairly new to the Los Angeles area," said Nick Figueroa, a ranger with the Corps of Engineers’ LA District. "We hope this event will allow us to introduce ourselves to the community and let them know we are here to serve. We value the community's input and their dedication to using recreational lands."

The Corps of Engineers recommends that volunteers wear long pants and requires they wear closed-toed shoes. Also, those planning to volunteer should be 18 years or older or be accompanied by an adult.

"The Corps appreciates the invaluable contributions of all of our partners and the donations of our local businesses that will be providing breakfast and lunch for our volunteers," Figueroa said. "We value these partnerships that help ensure the event's success."

The Corps of Engineers will also waive day use fees normally charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in honor of National Public Lands Day. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities, such as group picnic shelters.

National Public Lands Day is the country’s largest annual volunteer hands-on restoration day, according to National Environmental Education Foundation.

Last year, more than 7,500 volunteers served 34,000 hours on Corps-managed lands. According to a Corps of Engineers press release, volunteers removed 51,000 pounds of trash, improved 320 acres of habitat and cleaned 1,100 miles of roadways and shoreline.

"We want community members to develop a sense of ownership of the lands, so they continue to keep the lands pristine far after this event," Figueroa said. "By hosting it at the Whittier Narrows Nature Center, they can see exactly what animals they are protecting and to learn about the educational services available to them."