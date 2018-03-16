Costco Celebrates Military with 'Costco Military Hour'

Costco is holding a military hour before doors open to the general public on March 24. (Published Friday, March 16, 2018)

Costco is celebrating military personnel and their families by inviting them to a special shopping event called Costco Military Hour on March 24, 2018.

The open door event provides the opportunity for the military community to connect, enjoy free samples, experience product demos and delicious snacks.

There are 117 Costco warehouses nationwide participating in this event.

At 0800, the first 100 attendees who arrive will be treated to swag bags filled with goodies.

For those who are not Costco members, Costco is offering an exclusive deal for military members who want to join.

