Three Sought in Armed Robbery at Pacoima Costco

Three men are sought after a possible smash-and-grab armed robbery Monday at a Costco in the northern San Fernando Valley.



Police and firefighter-paramedics were in the 13500 block of Paxton Street in Pacoima after what was initially a report of "shots fired." Los Angeles police later said there were no shots fired, but that an armed robbery occurred at the store around 10:40 a.m.

One person was armed with a gun. Two others wielded hammers. The men, described as white, in their 30s and wearing bandanas, escaped with jewelry, police said.

No injuries were reported. There were no arrests late Monday morning.

The vehicle used in the heist was described as a 2012-2013 silver Mercedes Benz with paper license plates from Keyes Auto. A model description was not available.

