A six-month investigation led authorities to a Vernon storage facility where they seized about $15 million worth of counterfeit property, including designer handbags and clothing, it was announced Friday.

A search warrant was served in the 4000 block of Alameda Street on Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. An undisclosed number of arrests were made.

The investigation was led by personnel from the sheriff's Counterfeit and Piracy Enforcement Team, known as CAPE, with assistance from personnel from various agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"The investigation was focused on the illegal sale of counterfeit products throughout Los Angeles County,'' according to a sheriff's statement.

"During the investigation, a main West Coast supplier of counterfeit goods was identified and was the target of (the) operation."