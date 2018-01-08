Evacuation orders were issued for residents living in areas prone to mudslides as a storm hit Southern California on Jan. 8, 2018.

For the latest forecast and updates, visit the NBCLA.com weather page here and watch the NBC4 News.

Evacuations have been ordered for several areas of Southern California affected by recent wildfires as a storm bore down on the region as fears of mudslides were raised.

Here are the current evacuations:

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Burbank beginning at 10 p.m. for the following areas:

Country Club Drive above Via Montana;

all of Hamline Place;

925-1030 Groton Drive;

830-849 Stephen Road;

907-936 Irving Drive;

2906 & 2934 Olney Place;

2934 Remy Place;

2949 Mystic View Place;

3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road;

3301-3310 Brookshire Court;

3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court;

3514-3519 Folkstone Court; and

3529-3530 Castleman Lane.

An evacuation center was established at McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 Glenoaks Blvd.

Although no evacuations have been ordered in the area of the recent Skirball Fire in the Sepulveda Pass, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office says the Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., has been activated as an evacuation center. Thus far there are no evacuation orders within the city of Los Angeles.

Around midday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department imposed mandatory evacuations in the Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon areas, all near the area of the recent Creek Fire.



An evacuation center was established at Sun Valley Recreation Center, 8133 Vineland Ave. An evacuation center for large animals was opened at Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.

Duarte city officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for about 180 homes near the Fish Fire burn area, beginning at 7 p.m., and a series of streets in that area were closed.

Classes were canceled for Tuesday at Valley View Elementary School.

An evacuation center for Duarte residents was established at the Duarte Community Center, 1600 Huntington Drive.

A mandatory evacuation had already been issued for unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria including all areas north of Highway 192; East of Cold Springs Road; and west of Highway 150 at the county line.

Residents in the areas along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, and the Whittier burn areas near Goleta were also ordered to evacuate.

For the latest on evacuations, view the map from Santa Barbara County here.

Those near areas recently burned by wildfires, such as the Wildomar Fire burn area in the Cleveland National Forest, may be susceptible to mud and debris flows and were cautioned by the NWS to take protective measures and listen for evacuation messages.