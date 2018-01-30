Couple Arrested for Allegedly Abusing 2-Month-Old Son

Annelese Rose Ortega (left) and Robert Martin Bellet (right) were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, for allegedly abusing their 2-month-old son.

A Highland couple was arrested last week for allegedly abusing their 2-month-old son, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 24, Robert Bellet and Annelese Ortega took their baby to Loma Linda University Medical Center for an "unexplained" injury to his ear, sheriff's officials said.

Doctors discovered the infant had a partially severed ear, which needed stitches. They also discovered the child had multiple rib fractures in different stages of healing, a skull fracture and other injuries they deemed "consistent with suspected child abuse."

Bellet and Ortega were arrested on Jan. 25 following an extensive investigation.

The parents were booked at Central Detention Center with their bail set at $250,000 each.

Anyone with information regarding the child abuse case is asked to contact detectives at 909-387-3615.