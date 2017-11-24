For one San Bernardino couple, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017 was more thank just Thanksgiving but a celebration of love.

Raymond and Jessie Guardado celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with the company of 100 family members on Thursday.

"I look around and see (family) and I say, 'My goodness, did we do all this,'" Raymundo said.



The two married in 1947 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Bernardino and their love remains strong. They have two sons and four daughters with one of their sons nearly reaching a milestone in his own marriage - his 50th anniversary.