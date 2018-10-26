The grandparents of a man hurt in a coma are pleading for help to raise money for their grandson hospitalized in a coma in Mexico.

Chuck Dovey says his grandson, Ian, 26, was in a motorcycle crash and is unconscious at a hospital.

"In a way, I'm grateful that he's unconscious so he doesn't have to be aware of everything that's going on," he said.

Ian Dovey was in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, his family said.

Dovey's family wants to get him out of Mexico where he and his wife have been living for the past year.

But the family claims the hospital in San Jose del Cabo is demanding hundreds of thousands of dollars before they'll release him.

A hospital official said the hospital would never hold nor kick out any patient based on their ability to pay.

Dovey's family claims that with each day the threats are growing more hostile.

"My greatest fear is that they carry out that threat, and he's not able to be be transported, he's not stable enough and he dies," Chuck Dovey said.

The family says they are confused and frustrated. "I just want to help him," Chuck Dovey said.

The Mexican Consulate said they can't do anything to help.

The family has raised about $65,000 in a gofundme site.