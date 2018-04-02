Courtside Cute: Hello Kitty Visits the LA Clippers

The special day will include a special giveaway: a plush pillow. Be there as the team faces off against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 7.

It's always a good time to go cuter, as a rule, whether you're choosing new clothing and/or considering a home renovation and/or picking the hue you want to paint your car, fender to fender.

But something about the start of spring out-cutes every other cute time of the year, thanks to all of those pastel Easter baskets, and soft-of-shade springtime wearables, and the pink-tastic candies, and the pretty pink flowers blooming throughout our gardens and parks.

These happy harbingers mean, of course, that Hello Kitty must be on her happy way.

We are speaking, of course, of the bow-rocking Sanrio legend who has a way of delivering smiles wherever she so blithely goes.

But where to find her next?

Look to the LA Clippers game on Saturday, April 7. That happens to be Hello Kitty Day, and if you use the special promo HELLOKITTY when buying your ticket to the Clippers-Nuggets showdown, you'll "... receive a limited edition Clippers Hello Kitty Plush Pillow."

Tip-off is at 12:30 at Staples Center, and you can bet a lot of attendees'll be rocking a bow, whether it happens to be pink or red or another color.

And, you got it, say no more, and it is all happening: Hello Kitty herself will stop by the game to wave at her many fans.

A ticket on the 300 Level starts at $25.

It also happens to be Heart of L.A. Day at the game, which means that "... the first 4,000 kids age 13 and under will receive a Lou Williams Jersey Cinch Bag, presented by Cedars-Sinai." The themes of the Heart of L.A. Days are youth and fitness.

All the info? Start here, Hello Kitty mavens.

As for finding more Hello Kitty-themed fun around the region?

Tanaka Farms in Irvine is one place to see some of the Sanrio favorites at special happenings, and there's a brand-new place to buy plenty of Hello Kitty-themed treasures at Universal Studios Hollywood Animation Studio Store.

