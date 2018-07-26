Cranston Fire: What to Know About Evacuations, Road Closures, Air Quality

A line of vehicles can be seen during evacuations due to the Cranston fire Wednesday July 25, 2018 in Riverside County.

The Cranston fire started Wednesday July 25, 2018 in the San Jacinto Mountains of Riverside County.

By Thursday morning, it had burned thousands of acres and several homes. Evacuation orders remained in effect for thousands of homes as thick smoke blanketed mountain communities.

What to Know

Location of Origin: East of Cranston Fire Station

Start Date: July 25, 2018, 11:57 am

Size (as of Thursday morning): Approximately 4,700 acres

Containment (as for Thursday morning: 5 percent

Cause: Under Investigation

Fire Information Number: 909-383-5688

Evacuation Areas

Idyllwild

Apple Canyon Area

Lake Hemet Area

Mountain Center Community

Hurkey Creek Area

Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp

A evacuation center has been setup at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave.

Road Closures

Highway 74 from City of Hemet to Lake Hemet

Highway 243 from Banning to intersection of 243 and Highway 74

Animal Shelters

Residents can call 951-358-7329 for assistance.

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park, 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.

Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

All animals accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory due to thick smoke from the Cranston fire.



