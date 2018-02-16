At Least Five Killed in Fiery Crash on 10 Freeway in Rialto - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Winter Olympics Live Coverage
OLY-LA

At Least Five Killed in Fiery Crash on 10 Freeway in Rialto

"It is definitely one of the worst crashes I have responded to in my nine-year career," said Officer Ryan Alvarez.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Big Rig Crashes on 10 Freeway, Killing Multiple People

    At least five people were killed on Feb. 16, 2018 in a wreck after a big rig crossed onto the other side of the freeway, crashing head on with multiple vehicles east of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Published 2 hours ago)

    This is a developing story. For live updates tune-in to the NBC4 News at 3 and 4 or watch the livestream here.

    At least five people were killed Friday afternoon in a wreck after a truck crossed onto the other side of the freeway, crashing head on with multiple vehicles east of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Check the Traffic Map

    Details regarding other possible injuries were not immediately available.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Both sides of the 10 Freeway near Riverside Avenue are expected to remain closed for hours. Aerial video showed a mangled guardrail dividing the east and westbound freeway lanes.

    A concrete pumping truck traveling west in the third lane on the 10 Freeway crossed over onto eastbound lanes, taking out a guardrail and crashing head on with multiple vehicles.

    Several of the vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, and some were underneath the truck.

    It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver crossed onto the eastbound side.

    Traffic was backed up to the city of Ontario on the eastbound side, and to California Street on the westbound side.

    The eastbound side would be shut down for at least 10-12 hours, while the worked to reopen the westbound side sooner. 

    "It is definitely one of the worst crashes I have responded to in my nine-year career," said Officer Ryan Alvarez.

    Alternate route:

    CHP is asking everyone to avoid the area. If traveling east on the 10, take the 15 either north or south.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices