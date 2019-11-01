Three Killed, One Hospitalized in Rollover Crash on 101 Freeway Exit Ramp

Three people were killed and another person was hospitalized in critical condition following a rollover crash north of downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. on an exit ramp from the northbound 101 Freeway. All four individuals were believed to be in their 20s and 30s, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. An alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department said it might be connected to a police pursuit.

City News Service reported that the four people were wanted in a robbery.

The California Highway Patrol requested a closure of the Rampart Boulevard on- and off-ramp until further notice.

