A fatal crash closed part of the 405 Freeway Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 in the Brentwood area.

One person was killed early Tuesday in a crash on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

Details about what led to the crash involving a pickup and car were not immediately available. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. in the Brentwood area.

Three lanes are closed on the northbound side of the freeway for the crash investigation.